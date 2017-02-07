Twitter outlines changes to platform to curb abuse

The social media company has long been criticised for how it handles abuse on its platform.

Twitter lost out on a buyer due to abuse on the platform AP

Social media giant Twitter will roll out three new changes to the platform in an effort to curb harassment and abuse, the company announced in a statement.

The statement said that ensuring users were safe on the platform was the company's "primary focus", and that it stands for "freedom of expression".

The statement added: "[Freedom of expression] is put in jeopardy when abuse and harassment stifle and silence those voices."

The three changes the company will make are:

Stopping people who have been permanently suspended from the site from creating new accounts

Introducing a 'safe search' feature which removes tweets containing sensitive content and tweets from muted or blocked accounts

Collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality tweets, ensuring that the most relevant and high-quality replies are pushed forward

Twitter has increasingly come under fire for its apparent inability to deal with abuse on the platform.

Last October, Twitter was looking for a buyer to purchase the site.

While Google, Disney, and Salesforce were interested in buying the platform, they were reportedly deterred, in part, by the fact that users are often overwhelmed with "trolls" who bully and harass them into silence.

In November, Twitter announced changes to the platform including a new reporting system for victims of harassment, new training for staff on their 'hateful conduct policy', and expanding the mute feature to cover notifications.