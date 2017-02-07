Two arrested after autistic child found locked in cage

Pair held after the girl was found living in her own filth in a locked wooden cage in their home.

Mickey Sparks, 69, and Patricia Laws, 43, have been charged with child abuse Washington County Sheriff

Two people have been arrested after an autistic girl was found living in her own filth in a locked wooden cage in their home.

Both Mickey Sparks, 69, and Patricia Laws, 43, were charged with child abuse after the discovery was made by police on Monday during a welfare check.

Washington County Sheriff's department, Tennessee, confirmed officers had found "a locked wooden cage with a mattress and a child inside" during a search of a bedroom in the couple's house and that "the cage smelled of urine and faeces".

A statement from the Sheriff's office also said the 10-year-old girl, along with three other children who lived at the house, were all subsequently removed from the residence.

A court document cited by the Johnson City Press reportedly indicated Laws told deputies the state Department of Children's Services had approved the use of the cage as a way of controlling the girl but that police checks turned up no records of the alleged approval.