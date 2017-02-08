Trump travel ban: Court questions if it is anti-Muslim

Three judges on appeals panel debate if ban is discriminatory with decision made later this week.

Donald Trump's travel ban is being debated in court AP

Donald Trump's travel ban faced its toughest test yet as a panel of appeals court judges questioned if it was anti-Muslim.

A lawyer for the government was probed for an hour on whether there is evidence that people from the seven countries posed a danger.

On the opposite side, an attorney representing Minnesota and Washington states, which are challenging the ban, was also questioned rigorously.

Judge Richard Clifton asked if a Seattle judge's suspension of Trump's policy was "overbroad".

The panel said at the end of the session it would issue a ruling as soon as possible.

Trump protest in Leeds PA

Earlier on Tuesday, the court said it would likely rule this week but would not issue a same-day ruling.

The matter is likely to go to the US Supreme Court.

Travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen were banned from entering the US for 90 days on 27 January.

All refugees were also banned for 120 days, with the exception of refugees from Syria, whom he would ban indefinitely.

Trump, who took office on 20 January, has defended the measure - which sparked worldwide protests - as necessary for national security.

A federal judge in Seattle suspended the order on Friday and many travellers who had been waylaid by the ban quickly moved to travel to the United States while it was in limbo.