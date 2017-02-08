Syria rejects Amnesty report on mass hangings at Damascus jail

Damascus says report that as many as 13,000 people were tortured and hanged is a smear campaign.

The reported killings took palce over five years at Saydnaya prison Amnesty International/Forensic Architecture

The Syrian government has rejected as "totally untrue" a report that said thousands of people had been tortured and hanged in a prison near Damascus.

Syria's justice ministry said the allegations in the Amnesty International report were part of a smear campaign and had been carried by "misleading and inciting" media outlets.

The ministry's statement was published by Syria's state-run news agency on Wednesday, a day after the report came out.

Amnesty said as many as 13,000 people, mainly civilians, had been slaughtered over five years at Saydnaya prison, often following trials lasting only minutes.

It referred to the killings as a "calculated campaign of extrajudicial execution".

But Syria's justice ministry said the report's allegations were "baseless" because executions in Syria follow due process and various stages of litigation.

Saydnaya prison is seen in a computer illustrations taken from the Forensic Architecture Platform Amnesty International/Forensic Architecture

The justice ministry said the report was intended to smear the Syrian government's reputation on the world stage particularly after recent "military victories against terrorists groups".

The government refers to all armed opposition as "terrorists".

Amnesty has recorded at least 35 different methods of torture in Syria since the late 1980s, practices that have increased since 2011, said Lynn Maalouf, deputy director for research at Amnesty's regional office in Beirut.

"These executions take place after a sham trial that lasts over a minute or two minutes, but they are authorised by the highest levels of authority", she said.

Amnesty's Lynn Maalouf said incidents of torture in Syria had increased since 2011 AP

While the most recent data is from 2015, Ms Maalouf said there was no reason to believe the practice has stopped, with thousands more probably killed.

Other human rights groups have found evidence of massive torture leading to death in Syrian detention facilities.

In a report last year, Amnesty found that more than 17,000 people had died of torture and ill-treatment in custody across Syria since 2011, an average of more than 300 a month.

The recent Amnesty report was based on interviews with 31 former detainees and more than 50 other officials and experts, including former guards and judges.