Russian opposition leader found guilty of embezzlement

Alexei Navalny found guilty in retrial of fraud case, ending plan to run for presidency next year.

Mr Navalny had announced plans to run for office in December AP

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been found guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case,

The decision effectively derails his plan to run for president next year, although Mr Navalny's campaign manager said the the campaign would continue.

In a webcast hearing, Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Mr Navalny was guilty of embezzling timber worth about £400,000.

An earlier guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled Mr Navalny had been denied the right to a fair trial.

The judge in the new trial, which took place in the city of Kirov, nearly 800km from Moscow, has yet to deliver a sentence.

Mr Navalny was the driving force between behind massive anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012.

He had announced plans to run for office in December and had begun to raise funds.

Leonid Volkov, his campaign manager, insisted the campaign would continue, writing in a post on Facebook that the Kremlin will ultimately decide whether Navalny will be confirmed as a presidential candidate.

"This is the political decision we need to win by campaigning," he said.