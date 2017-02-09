Supreme Court nominee angered by Trump's US judiciary attacks

President's chosen judge thought comments on US judiciary system were 'demoralising and abhorrent'.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch on 31 January AP

Donald Trump's continued attacks on America's judiciary system are "demoralising" and "disheartening", the president's Supreme Court nominee has said.

President Trump has lashed out against the court system on an almost daily basis since federal district court judge James Robart - who Trump labelled a "so-called judge" - halted his executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump escalated his attacks on Wednesday, accusing judges of putting Americans' safety at risk with their failure to grasp the concept of his travel ban which even "a bad high school student would understand."

His rhetoric has angered Judge Neil Gorsuch, who voiced his concern during a conversation with a Democratic Senator on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"He certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralising and abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the Judiciary," Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters after the meeting.

A spokesperson for Gorsuch confirmed the comments, saying the judge believed Trump's remarks were "disheartening" and "demoralising".

The statement risks putting Gorsuch at odds with Trump, who is not known for accepting criticism lightly.

But it may endear him to Democrats who have threatened to try and block his nomination to America's highest court.

President Trump is yet to respond.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals is still deciding whether to reinstate Trump's controversial executive order.

A decision is expected later this week.