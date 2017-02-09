  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump looks forward to 'constructive' relationship with China

ITV

US President wrote letter to Xi Jinping although they have not spoken directly since he took office.

China has confirmed it received a letter from the US President.
China has confirmed it received a letter from the US President. AP

US President Donald Trump has contacted China's President Xi Jinping in a letter saying he looked forward to working with him to develop relations.

The letter, the first direct contact Trump has made with President Xi since he took office, thanked the Chinese premier for his congratulatory note on his inauguration on January 20.

"President Trump stated that he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," a White House statement said.

The letter also wished the Chinese people a prosperous Lunar New Year of the Rooster, the statement said.

China confirmed it had received the letter on Thursday and said it attached great importance to China-US ties.

At a daily press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China said cooperation between the two countries was the only option.

Donald Trump upset Beijing by taking a phone call from Taiwan.
Donald Trump upset Beijing by taking a phone call from Taiwan. AP

Trump and Xi have yet to speak directly although they did talk soon after Trump's presidential election win in November.

The US President upset China in December by taking a phone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

He also threatened to slap tariffs on Chinese imports, accusing the country of stealing US jobs and devaluing the yuan.

But China has repeatedly said it has smooth contacts with the Trump team.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said last week the two countries were remaining "in close touch".

State Councillor Yang Jiechi told Michael Flynn, Trump's National Security Adviser, last week that China hopes it can work with the US to manage and control disputes and sensitive problems.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.