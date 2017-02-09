Turkey detains four suspected IS members planning 'attack'

Police seized 24 suicide attack belts made with some 150 kilograms of explosives in the raid.

Turkey has suffered a series of deadly attacks carried out by Islamic State or Kurdish militants. AP

Turkey has detained four people thought to belong to Islamic State and seized 24 suicide belts and two automatic rifles, its state-run agency reported.

Police detained the individuals who were allegedly planning to carry out a "sensational attack", Anadolu Agency said.

There was no detail on the suspects' nationalities.

In January, 39 people were killed at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul during New Year celebrations carried out by a gunman reportedly on behalf of Islamic State.

It came after a series of attacks on the country carried out by Islamic State or Kurdish militants.

Some 750 people with alleged IS links were detained in a major police sweep in 29 Turkish provinces last week.