South African parliament erupts into fistfight during speech

Security was called in to eject members of the Economic Freedom Fighters party.

A fight broke out in South Africa's parliament after the leader of the opposition party was physically ejected.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters had repeatedly interrupted President Jacob Zuma's state-of-the-nation speech on Tuesday, raising points of order and saying he was not fit to hold office.

Julius Malema and his supporters were told to leave and refused to go, before security was called in to physically remove the members.