Temporary suspension of Trump's travel ban has been upheld PA

A temporary suspension of Donald Trump's travel ban has been unanimously upheld by the US federal appeals court.

A final outcome will likely be determined by the US Supreme Court.

The US Appeals Court said it acknowledged competing public interests for national security and free flow of travel.

But added that the government has not explained how the executive order could be administered - only in parts.

States offered evidence that even temporary reinstatement of the ban would "cause harm", the court added.

The White House said it had no immediate comment.

Mr Trump's executive order barred entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

He also imposed a 120-day halt on all refugees - except refugees from Syria who are barred indefinitely.

Critics have called the ban discriminatory against Muslims and have questioned its value as a security measure.

National security veterans, major US technology companies and law enforcement officials from more than a dozen states backed a legal effort against the ban.

Ultimately the courts will have to address questions about the extent of the president's power on matters of immigration and national security.

Traditionally, judges have been extremely cautious about stepping on the executive branch's authority in such matters, legal experts say.