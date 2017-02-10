French anti-terror police arrest four including teenage girl

Anti-terrorism forces uncovered makeshift laboratory with explosive TATP in Montpelier, France.

Police seized TATP which was used in the Paris and Brussels attack. AP

Four people including a 16-year-old girl have been arrested by anti-terror police in France on a raid that uncovered a makeshift explosives laboratory.

The Paris prosecutor's office said police discovered the lab with the explosive TATP in the raid in Montpellier, southern France.

It said police seized around 70 grams of TATP.

The explosive, which is made from readily available ingredients, was used in the November 2015 attack in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels.

A Paris police official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Associated Press, said one of the suspects was believed to be planning a suicide attack.