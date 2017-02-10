French farmer fined for helping migrants cross Italian border

Cedric Herrou, who also houses migrants in caravans on his land, was convicted and fined.

A French farmer has been convicted and fined for helping migrants cross the border from Italy, housing them in caravans on his land.

Cedric Herrou (inset, outside court today) houses migrants at his farm in France AP

Cedric Herrou has taken in dozens of migrants at his farm in the Roya valley in the Alps over the past year, calling it an "act of humanity" rather than a crime.

He claims it is his "civic duty" to continue helping them - but the Nice prosecutor took him to court.

They had called for an eight-month suspended sentence, but the judge settled on a suspended 3,000 euro (£2,500) fine instead.

The caravans are situated on Herrou's farm in the French Alps AP

He was found not guilty of was a number of other charges, including having housed 50 Eritrean migrants in a disused holiday resort owned by SNCF, France's state rail company.

His actions have sparked demonstrations from supporters, telling his trial last month that the migrants were "people who have a problem".

According to Le Monde newspaper, he said: "There are people who have died on the highway, there are families that are suffering, and there is a state which has put borders in place and has absolutely no control over the consequences."

A supporter holds up a sign which reads: "Judged! For having fulfilled the obligations of France" AP

Reports claim there were still Sudanese and Eritrean migrants living on his property on Friday.