  • STV
  • MySTV

Man from New York who ran 744 marathons dies aged 96

ITV

The man whose love of running saw him power through hundreds of marathons into his 90s has died.

At 90: Don McNelly competing in the 2010 Harrisburg Marathon.
At 90: Don McNelly competing in the 2010 Harrisburg Marathon. AP Photo/Daniel Shaknen

The man whose love of running saw him power through hundreds of marathons into his 90s has died.

Don McNelly, 96, was a retired paper company executive from New York who did not start running until he was almost 50-years-old.

McNelly took up running after a close friend died of a heart attack.

The inspirational runner completed his first marathon in Boston in 1969.

Forty years later, he had completed 744 of them, running 26.2-mile races in all 50 US states, every Canadian province and on every continent, including Antarctica.

In 2006 McNelly completed his 700th marathon at the age of 86 and eventually reached his goal with marathon 744, which was the same number of the ship he was deployed on during World War II.

Included in the runner's record are 117 ultra-marathons which are even longer than the traditional marathon distance.

Don McNelly (L) and Norm Frank ran marathons together to save money on hotel bills and petrol.
Don McNelly (L) and Norm Frank ran marathons together to save money on hotel bills and petrol. AP Photo/David Duprey

"I'm 90 and I feel like I'm 50, 60 tops," he told The Associated Press in November 2010, a week after he had to pull out of a marathon in Pennsylvania after making it about midway through the race. "I'm a lucky, lucky, lucky guy."

Mr McNelly enlisted in the Navy during World War II where he served as chief engineering officer aboard destroyer USS Kyne.

After taking up marathon running, McNelly befriended Norm Frank, another runner from the Rochester area with a passion for marathons.

The two travelled together to races to save on petrol and hotel bills.

By the time Frank died in 2015 at 83, he had completed 965 marathons.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.