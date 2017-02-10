'Arson attack' on Hong Kong subway injures 18 people

A fire on a train carriage during rush hour has left 18 people injured, two of them critically.

Hundreds of police and firefighters responded to the fire which has left 18 people injured. Apple Daily via AP

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson and said there was no evidence to indicate the fire was a terror attack.

Videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene of a fire inside the train.

The injured were given emergency medical care before being taken to hospital. PA

A man can be seen in the video lying on the platform with people frantically trying to extinguish the flames on his trousers.

Police District Commander Kwok Pak-chung said a 60-year-old man had been arrested.

Hundreds of police and firefighters responded to the fire at 7.14pm local time, which temporarily closed the busy Tsim Sha Tsui station in central Kowloon.

Police officers stand guard in front of Tsim Sha Tsui station in central Kowloon. PA

Hong Kong has a reputation for being safe and has relatively little violent crime so incidents in the wealthy Asian financial centre such as this, are rare.