At least 17 killed in Angola football stadium stampede

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Angola.

Hundreds of football supporters stormed the stadium gates to watch a match between local teams, a medical official said.

The crush happened at the January 4th Stadium in Uige, northern Angola.

A medical official in the local hospital said the "push had led to the suffocation people".

He described how some people had to "walk on top" of other people lying on the ground and that there were "76 casualties of whom 17 died".