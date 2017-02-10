Trump 'will not take travel ban fight to Supreme Court'

Mr Trump said he is considering signing a 'brand new order' to ensure the ban stays in place.

Donald Trump earlier tweeted 'see you in court'. PA

The White House is not planning to take action in the Supreme Court to have Donald Trump's travel ban reinstated, an official has said.

He said he was looking at "a lot of other options" outside of the legal battle and that he could take action as soon as Monday or Tuesday next week.

Asked if his plan was to sign a new order, Mr Trump said: "It very well could be."

It comes after the US president vowed to do something "very rapidly" to protect national security from the "tremendous threats" he said the country faces.

On Thursday, the US federal appeals court upheld a temporary suspension of Mr Trump's controversial executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Immediately after the decision was announced, Mr Trump tweeted: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

During a press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe on Friday, Mr Trump vowed to continue the fight in the courts.

He said: "We will be doing something very rapidly having to do with security for our country. You will be seeing that sometime next week.

"In addition, we will continue to go through the court process and ultimately I have no doubt that we will win that particular case."

However, within hours a White House official said they would not be taking action in the Supreme Court.