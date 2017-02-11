Real fat cats: Photos of podgy Chinese zoo tigers go viral

Zoo keepers say they are ready to help the tigers slim down.

Just hanging around: The 'super fat' big cats have gone viral worldwide. CCTV News

A posse of real fat cats at a zoo in northeastern China have become an likely tourist sensation after piling on the weight over winter.

Tourists have flocked to the Siberian Tiger Park after images of their roly-poly inmates went viral.

Keepers claimed unflattering camera angles could be making some animals look bigger than they really are - but they are also ready to step in and help their charges slim down.

Is this my best side? The pictures have been shared around the world. CCTV News

He ain't heavy: zoo keepers said that 'camera angles' could make the animals appear bigger. CCTV News

The images have been shared thousands of times online, prompting giggles and also sympathy from others who also over-indulged over the winter.

They are also getting plenty of attention from visitors.

"I came over seeing some really fat ones. There is one which is super fat," said one tourist.

"They are real fat. They must eat well," said another visitor.

The zoo said the tigers gain weight over winter and slim down during the summer. CCTV News

Park officials said that they intentionally fattened up the tigers over winter to help them cope with freezing temperatures.

Spokesman Liu Dan said that some may look bigger as a result of camera "shooting angles" but added: "for some fat tigers, we will help them lose weight individually."