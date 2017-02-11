Real fat cats: Photos of podgy Chinese zoo tigers go viral
Zoo keepers say they are ready to help the tigers slim down.
A posse of real fat cats at a zoo in northeastern China have become an likely tourist sensation after piling on the weight over winter.
Tourists have flocked to the Siberian Tiger Park after images of their roly-poly inmates went viral.
Keepers claimed unflattering camera angles could be making some animals look bigger than they really are - but they are also ready to step in and help their charges slim down.
The images have been shared thousands of times online, prompting giggles and also sympathy from others who also over-indulged over the winter.
They are also getting plenty of attention from visitors.
"I came over seeing some really fat ones. There is one which is super fat," said one tourist.
"They are real fat. They must eat well," said another visitor.
Park officials said that they intentionally fattened up the tigers over winter to help them cope with freezing temperatures.
Spokesman Liu Dan said that some may look bigger as a result of camera "shooting angles" but added: "for some fat tigers, we will help them lose weight individually."