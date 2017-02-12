Newspaper publishes Alec Baldwin photo instead of President Trump

El Nacional mistakenly used a picture of the comedian doing an impression of the US president.

A digitised version of Dominican Republic's El Nacional. AP

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic has apologised after publishing a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of President Donald Trump.

The print edition of El Nacional mistakenly published a picture of the comedian - doing his scowling impression of the US president on 'Saturday Night Live' - alongside a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The article on Friday's edition was headlined: "Trump says settlements in Israel don't favour peace", and the caption under Mr Baldwin's picture reads: "Donald Trump, president of U.S."

Alec Baldwin is an outspoken critic of the US president. AP

In a statement posted on their website, the Dominican newspaper said the photo was published on page 19 and went unnoticed by the newspaper's staff.

They said: "El Nacional apologises to its readers and anyone who felt affect by the publication".

President Trump has lashed out at the way 'Saturday Night Live' has lampooned him in the past, and said Alec Baldwin's regular portrayal of him "stinks".