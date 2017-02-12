Dozens injured by 'unknown toxin' at Hamburg Airport

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the transport hub as an unknown gas was released.

Travellers wait outside the Hamburg Airport on Sunday afternoon. AP

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Hamburg Airport in Germany after dozens of people were injured from an unknown toxin.

The gas is believed to have spread through the airport's air conditioning system.

German firefighters evacuated 50 people who complained about breathing problems and burning eyes on Sunday afternoon, according to news agency DPA.

Those who were evacuated from the airport had to wait outside in sub-zero temperatures.