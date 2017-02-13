Dam emergency spillway fears leads to evacuation of 130,000

Authorities were concerned that the emergency spillway on America's tallest dam could fail.

The spillway at California's Oroville Dam was thought to be an hour from failing. AP/Handout

More than 130,000 people have been told to evacuate over concerns that the emergency spillway on America's tallest dam could fail.

Residents living in cities near California's Oroville Dam were told to leave their homes as concerned officials warned that the spillway could collapse imminently.

"Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered," the Butte County sheriff said in a statement posted on social media. "This is NOT A Drill."

The California Department of Water Resources said on Twitter that the spillway next to the dam was "predicted to fail within the next hour," but hours later the situation appeared less dire as the spillway remained standing.

The Water Resources department said crews using helicopters would drop rocks to fill a gouge in the spillway.

Authorities were also releasing water to lower the lake's level after weeks of heavy rain.