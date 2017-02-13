UN to hold urgent meeting on North Korea missile launch

First missile test since Trump came to power provoked condemnation from US, Japan and South Korea.

South Korean TV reported images of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un observing Sunday's missile launch. AP

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting today on North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch after a request by the United States, Japan and South Korea.

North Korea launched the missile into international waters early on Sunday, its maiden test of the year and the first since Donald Trump assumed the US presidency.

Mr Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe both condemned the launch, which came while the pair were together in Florida.

Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable," while Trump said his administration "stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 per cent".

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump both condemned the launch. AP

The UN Mission for Ukraine, which holds the rotating security council presidency, confirmed the requested meeting will take place on Monday afternoon.

The North Korean missile is thought to have flown about 310 miles before going down in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The nation conducted two nuclear tests and a number of rocket launches last year as it continues efforts to expand its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Kim Jong Un spoke of advances in the nation's internationally condemned missile programme in his New Year's address. AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's address the country was nearly ready to test an ICBM (Intercontinental ballistic missile).

The development would be a major step forward in its efforts to build a credible nuclear threat to the United States.

State media footage showed Kim apparently observing the latest launch.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said Kim watched from an observation post and gave the order to fire Pukguksong-2, described as a "Korean-style new type strategic weapon system".