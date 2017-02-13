  • STV
North Korea: 'Vicious' sanctions derailing sporting hopes

ITV

The UN Security Council discusses penalties after a missile test on Sunday.

Pyongyang usually denies sanctions have any effect on the country
Sanctions imposed over North Korea's nuclear and long-range missile programmes are part of a "vicious" scheme to derail the country's chances in international sporting events, the North Korean Olympics committee has said.

The sanctions block the sale of many items, including goods identified as luxury items, which includes skis, snowmobiles, snow groomers, yachts and even billiard tables.

In a statement, Kang Ryong Gil, the deputy secretary-general of North Korea's National Olympic Committee, said the sanctions were a "vicious ulterior political scheme" to prevent the country from having sports exchanges and achieving its goal of becoming a world sports power.

The statement, which comes just one year before neighbouring South Korea hosts the Winter Olympics, is unusual as Pyongyang usually denies sanctions are having any effect.

Pyongyang tested a ballistic missile on Sunday
Mr Kang's statement also claimed that sanctions block the International Olympic Committee and international sports federations from transferring funds they would otherwise provide North Korea.

Mr Kang did not comment on whether North Korea will compete in the upcoming Winter Games.

The UN Security Council is again discussing sanctions on North Korea following the North's missile test on Sunday.

Pyongyang frequently complains that UN sanctions are unjust, but the ban on winter sports equipment may be particularly galling to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he has prioritised raising the country's profile in global sporting events.

Masik Pass is North Korea's first and only luxury ski resort
Masik Pass is North Korea's first and only luxury ski resort AP

There has been a clear effort in the North to nurture world-class athletes capable of bringing back gold medals from major world competitions, similar to the sports powerhouses of East Germany and other nations in the former communist bloc.

Soon after assuming power in late 2011, Kim, who lived in Switzerland for a time when he was young, ordered the construction of North Korea's first and only luxury ski resort.

The facility at Masik Pass has been singled out by some sanctions advocates as a prime example of how luxury goods still find their way into the country, usually via China.

Despite increasing restrictions, Masik Pass remains a popular and apparently well-appointed destination for foreign tourists along with North Korean work units, social groups and schoolchildren.

