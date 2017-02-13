Fatalities after avalanche hits ski resort in France

Four people are so far believed to have died in Tignes in the south east of the country.

A number of people are believed to have been caught up in the avalanche PA

At least four people are feared dead after an avalanche near the French ski resort of Tignes.

Approximately nine people are believed to have been swept away by the snowslide on Monday, according to local media.

Authorities said emergency services were looking for other survivors from the skiing party which was struck while on an off-piste slope.

With French schools enjoying half-term holidays, the avalanche came at a particularly busy time for skiing destinations across the country.

Tignes, situated in south-eastern France near the Italian border, was the venue for the freestyle skiing at 1992 Winter Olympics.