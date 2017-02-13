Tourist bus flips over and kills 32 people in Taiwan

Rescue workers used a crane to pry the vehicle open following the crash in Taipei.

Rescue workers at the scene. AP

A bus carrying Taiwanese tourists on a trip to view cherry blossoms has flipped over on a motorway, killing 32 of the 44 people on board.

Many passengers were trapped under the crushed bus in Taipei after it flipped over an expressway ramp on Monday night.

Rescue workers had to use a crane to pry the vehicle open following the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but local media showed footage of the bus flipping onto its side and skidding toward a hillside after it hit a road barrier when going around an interchange curve in the road.

It remains unclear what caused the crash. PA

"It happened on a curve, so the bus flipped and that could be due to excess speed," said Tu Bing-cheng, a Taipei city official.

"The whole frame of the bus changed shape, got crushed and left no openings."

Rescue workers used a crane to pry the bus. PA

All those confirmed dead were Taiwanese, while the remaining passengers were sent to hospital for treatment.

Taipei city fire department said they were still trying to determine the cause of the crash on the No. 5 expressway.