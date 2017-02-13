Gambia set to rejoin Commonwealth under new president

Boris Johnson, who is visiting West Africa this week, said he welcomed the move.

The West African nation of Gambia is set to rejoin the Commonwealth under its new president Adama Barrow.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to Gambia and Ghana this week, welcomed the move, saying Gambia would be readmitted to the group "in the coming months".

Gambia left the Commonwealth in 2013 under former leader Yahya Jammeh, who Mr Barrow defeated in an election last year.

Mr Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for more than two decades, initially refused to accept his election defeat, but after pressure from Senegal fled into exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Under President Barrow, Gambia is to reverse its withdrawal from multinational bodies, including the Commonwealth and the International Criminal Court.

Mr Johnson, whose trip to Gambia this week makes him the first British foreign secretary to visit the country, said: "I'm delighted to be the first foreign secretary to visit Gambia ... and I am also very pleased that Gambia wants to rejoin the Commonwealth and we will ensure this happens in the coming months.

"The strength of our partnerships show that Global Britain is growing in influence and activity around the world."

Also during his trip, Mr Johnson will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.