North Korean leader's brother 'poisoned to death in Malaysia'

South Korean media reports Kim Jong Nam, half brother of Kim Jong-un, died on Monday.

Kim Jong-un's brother was reportedly killed in Malaysia Credit: AP

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been killed in Malaysia, according to reports.

Kim Jong Nam died after being poisoned in the southeast Asian country on Monday, South Korean media reported.

Kim was poisoned at Kuala Lumpur airport by two women believed to be North Korean operatives who were at large, according to TV Chosun, citing Seoul government sources.

Malaysian police said that an unidentified North Korean man died en route to hospital from a Kuala Lumpur airport.

Police added that the man's identity had not been verified.

Kim is the eldest of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il, who was supreme leader of the secretive country between 1994 and his death in 2011.