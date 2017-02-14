  • STV
Trump's 'erosion of trust' in aide prompted resignation

ITV

White House says the President lost faith in security advisor Michael Flynn.

Donald Trump asked for the resignation of a key security aide after losing trust in him following revelations that he did not admit to details of discussions with Russia, the White House has said.

National Security advisor Michael Flynn announced he was stepping down last night after it emerged that he had misled vice-president Mike Pence and other officials over his contacts with officials in Moscow.

It emerged today that the White House was informed of issues over Mr Flynn's account some three weeks before he was asked to step down on Monday.

The critical factor in his departure was an "erosion" of trust over the situation "and a series of other questionable instances", press secretary Sean Spicer told a briefing to journalists today.

We have been reviewing and evaluating this issue on a daily basis for a few weeks, trying to ascertain the truth. We got to a point not based on a legal issue, but based on a trust issue, where the level of trust between the president and Genera Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change.
Sean Spicer
Mr Flynn was not guilty of any 'violations' over his contact with Russia, the White House said.
Mr Flynn has said that he "unintentionally" failed to disclose details of contacts in Russia to vice-president Mike Pence and other officials.

He apparently initially also said that he had not discussed US sanctions with the Russian ambassador before later admitting that the issue may have come up.

Mr Spicer's comments suggest that it was the lack of clarity from Mr Flynn's over his contacts rather than the content of his discussions with the Russian ambassador that had prompted his ousting.

There were also concerns over the "sensitive subjects" dealt with by the national security advisor including advising on relations with China, North Korea and the Middle East.

He said it all led to a "created critical mass in an unsustainable situation", though he added that nothing Mr Flynn did was a "violation of any sort".

The departure of Mr Flynn, just a few weeks after Mr Trump took office, has raised concerns within the US over the new administration's links to Moscow and the potential for manipulation by Russia.

It comes after the new president apparently seemed ready to soften US policy on Russia and suggested that sanctions could be lifted under his administration.

Mr Spicer today said "the irony of the situation is that the president has been incredibly tough on Russia", adding that he had kept up pressure over Moscow's incursion in Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea.

The President is currently looking for a replacement security advisor, with key contenders thought to include Keith Kellogg, who has been named as acting national security adviser, Robert Harward and David Petraeus.

