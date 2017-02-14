'Hot mugshot felon' features in his first fashion show

Jeremy Meeks became famous after his 'hot' mugshot photo went viral.

Jeremy Meeks at New York Fashion Week. AP

A convicted felon who shot to fame as a result of his 'hot mugshot' three years ago has featured in his first catwalk show in New York.

Jeremy Meeks was offered a modelling contract when agencies saw his photos, but he was unable to take it up due to being in prison.

He served 27 months in jail for possessing a firearm.

Meeks walking down the catwalk at the New York Fashion Week. AP

Shortly after being released last year, he published headshot photos to the delight of his thousands of fans, saying he was "overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead".

Meeks made his modelling debut wearing clothes by Philipp Plein on Monday.