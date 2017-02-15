  • STV
Half-brother of Kim Jong-un 'killed by North Korean agents'

ITV

Estranged Kim Jong-nam died after reportedly being attacked with 'poisoned needles' in Malaysia.

Kim Jong-un (l) and Kim Jong Nam (r) AP

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was assassinated after lengthy preparation, according to officials.

South Korea's spy agency say Kim, 45, died after being attacked by two female North Korean agents - armed with poisoned needles - at Kuala Lumpur airport on Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the country said their intelligence service was convinced North Korea was behind the death, a murder believed to be long in the planning.

Kim's attackers, who managed to escape in a taxi after the attack in Malaysia, remain at large.

On Tuesday, Malaysian police said that a 46-year-old man had asked for medical assistance at the airport and died on the way to hospital.

A passport under the name Kim Chol was found on his person, with South Korean officials convinced he was on his way to the Chinese territory of Macau, where he had been living,

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later on Kim, once considered to be the likely successor to late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

  • Who was Kim Jong Nam?
Kim Jong Nam was the eldest son of Kim Jong-il (pictured) AP

Once tipped as the likely future leader of North Korea, Kim was the eldest son of former supreme leader Kim Jong-il - in power between 1994 and his death in 2011.

But Kim's prospects of leadership diminshed after a failed attempt to sneak into Japan to visit Disneyland in 2001 using a false passport.

Banished from his father's favour, Kim reportedly survived multiple assassination attempts in previous years and subsequently spent a lot of time abroad.

Estranged from his relatives, Kim was known to travel throughout Asia and frequent casinos and five-star hotels.

Kim was the elder sibling of Kim Jong Chol and Kim Jong-un, the latter who assumed leadership of North Korea following the death of his father.

