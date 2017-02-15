  • STV
Donald Trump hits out at Russia claims 'non-sense'

ITV

The US president has taken to tweeting his many grievances with the press.

Donald Trump has said claims of a Russian connection are 'non-sense'
Donald Trump has said claims of a Russian connection are 'non-sense' PA

Donald Trump has derided claims that there are Russian connections within his team as "non-sense" (sic), saying it is an attempt to "cover up" mistakes made by Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The US president, who has taken to tweeting his many grievances with the press, opposition members, and even members of his own party, was responding to explosive stories in top US newspapers over his team's alleged connections to Russians.

The New York Times revealed on Tuesday that members of Trump's campaign team had "repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election".

It comes after a tumultuous week for the Trump administration, as it was rocked by leaks about then-NSA chief Michael Flynn allegedly misleading the public and top US officials, including Vice President Mike Pence.

Flynn was forced to resign after the scandal erupted.

Trump also accused the "fake news media" of "going crazy" with conspiracy theories, saying that MSNBC and CNN are "unwatchable".

He further added that information is being "illegally given" to the New York Times and the Washington Post, "just like Russia".

The Washington Post broke the story that led to Flynn's resignation, revealing that he had in fact talked to the Russian ambassador about sanctions, despite publicly saying he did not.

During the campaign period last year, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks on Twitter for releasing hacked emails passed between Hillary Clinton and her team.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.