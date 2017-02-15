  • STV
US threatens to 'moderate its commitment' to Nato

ITV

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says allies must meet spending obligations.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that NATO allies must increase defence spending by the end of the year, or the US will "moderate its commitment" to NATO.

He did not elaborate on what the US might do if NATO members failed to fall into line.

Echoing a demand made by President Trump during the campaign, Mattis said NATO should set milestone dates for governments to meet the military funding commitment of spending 2 percent of GDP on defence.

The Pentagon chief said it was a "fair demand" based on the "political reality" in Washington.

"No longer can the American taxpayer carry a disproportionate share of the defense of Western values," he told the alliance's 27 other defense ministers, according to a transcript.

"Americans cannot care more for your children's future security than you do.

"Despite the threats from the east and south, we have failed to fill gaps in our NATO response force or to adapt," he added.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reiterated Trump's view that allies are not paying their fair share

The warning comes after Trump rattled Europe by suggesting the alliance is "obsolete" and that the US may not defend allies who are not willing to fulfill their financial obligations as members of NATO.

There are currently only five countries that meet the spending commitment: The US, Britain, Estonia, Poland and Greece.

The US spends far more on defense than the others combined - in fact, last year it spent 3.61% of GDP on it, according to NATO estimates.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Mattis "expressed a very strong commitment to NATO and to the transatlantic bond".

He added: "We all understand that we are safer and stronger together. A strong NATO is good for Europe and good for the United States and Canada."

He also said that the countries which don't currently meet their commitment had "expressed ambitions, plans" to increase defence spending.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.