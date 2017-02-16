Hundreds evacuated as New Zealand wildfires spread

Residents forced to evacuate their homes in Christchurch as a wildfire spreads.

A state of national emergency has been declared as the wildfires continue to spread. AP Photo/Mark Baker

Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes in the New Zealand city of Christchurch as a wildfire spreads.

Officials declared a state of emergency in the city and the military has been deployed to provide assistance to firefighters.

The Port Hills fire which broke out on Monday has so far spread over 4,400 acres and destroyed at least 11 homes.

An increase in humidity was helping firefighting efforts, although strong winds were also fanning the flames of the wildfire.

A helicopter pilot who was a decorated soldier died in a crash while fighting the blaze on Tuesday.

Officials said the region had been unusually dry for three years and the grass in the hills had turned brown over the summer.

About 130 firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground while crews in 14 helicopters and three planes are battling it from the air.