At least 48 people dead after car bomb explodes in Iraq

The car bomb claimed the lives of at least 48 people, and reportedly wounded more than 50 others, after exploding in the southwestern al-Bayaa neighborhood.

Officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said the bombing had targeted cars agents and dealers.

According to reports the bombing has been claimed by the so-called Islamic State.