Spanish mother aged 64 gives birth to healthy twins
A hospital has released video of the successful Caesarean delivery.
A 64-year-old woman has given birth to twins in northern Spain - with footage of the successful delivery released by the hospital.
The boy and girl were delivered by Caesarean section at the Recoletas Hospital in Burgos.
The hospital said they were in "perfect health" as it posted a video clip of the births, which came after the mother-of-one underwent fertility treatment in the US.
Recoletas Hospital said it had delivered the woman's first baby six years ago.
El Pais reported the girl was later taken in by social services after being poorly cared for by the woman from Burgos, who was referred to by the hospital as MIA.
The hospital said her latest delivery involved two gynecologists, two pediatricians, two midwives and the "entire nursing team".
Several women in their 60s have given birth in Spain in recent years, including a 67-year-old mother of twins in a Barcelona hospital in 2006.
Babies from several women in their 70s have also been recorded in India, while a 79-year-old Russian woman reportedly gave birth to a son in 2007.