Trump attacks news reports of his 'fine-tuned machine' 

President claimed coverage of his tumultuous early days in office was 'fake news'.

Donald Trump repeatedly condemned media coverage of his administration during the White House news conference. AP

US President Donald Trump has attacked "fake news" reports since he took office as "dishonest" as he hailed his administration as a "fine-tuned machine" that is battling a "mess" he inherited "at home and abroad".

In an outspoken, lively and near-unprecedented news conference at the White House, he said claims of "chaos" were the "exact opposite" to the reality, adding: "The leaks are real but the news is fake."

Mr Trump's early days in the White House have seen his internationally condemned travel ban stall and the forced resignation of his national security adviser.

But he defended his record, saying: "I don't think there's ever been a president elected who in this short period of time has done what we've done."

Mr Trump dismissed coverage of his links to Russia as "fake news ... put out by the media" that he said were "undermining" his efforts to "get along with Russia" and "doing a deal" with President Vladimir Putin.

"I own nothing in Russia," he said. "I have no loans in Russia. I have no deals in Russia."

He reiterated praise for Michael Flynn, who quit the NSA post, while confirming his forced resignation was justified for misleading the vice president.

"I fired him because of what he said to Mike Pence. Simple," Mr Trump said.

Michael Flynn quit as national security adviser less than a month into the role. AP

The president attacked the reporting of the New York Times and the Washington Post and said he no longer watched news channel CNN because of their "hatred" at his administration.

Mr Trump said "the level of dishonesty" from reporters was "out of control".

He said the media was trying to attack him because he was fulfilling campaign pledges on security while in office, while praising Fox News for its "very honorable" and "honest" reporting.

"I will not back down from defending my country. I got elected on my promises to defend my country," he said.

Donald Trump repeatedly attacked the media during the press conference. AP

Mr Trump also condemned the Obama administration, saying: "To be honest, I inherited a mess. It's a mess."

The president announced he would issue a new executive action next week to "comprehensively" protect the US.

He also made pledges to strengthen the US armed forces, uphold his travel ban, tackle drug dealers and replace Obamacare.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore said Mr Trump's attitude to the press was an "all-out assault".