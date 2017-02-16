Violence in Paris amid police rape allegations protest

Week of demonstrations after 22-year-old man claims he was sexually assaulted by a police officer.

A fresh wave of violence broke out as dozens of people clashed with police in a Parisian suburb during a protest against the alleged rape of a 22-year-old man by a police officer.

Police used tear gas to try to control the crowd, as some protesters threw stones and iron bars as they gathered near the main shopping mall in the town of Bobigny.

Protests have been held for several days after the claims emerged by the man, known only as Theo.

He said he was sexually asaulted with a police baton when he was arrested in neighbouring suburb Aulnay-sous-Bois on February 2, as well as being racially abused and spat at.

Some protesters threw iron bars and stones AP

Police used tear gas against the protesters AP

The allegations prompted what is now a week of violent demonstrations, as young people claimed they are frequently targeted by police for no reason.

Theo has since undergone emergency surgery for severe anal injuries and was released from hospital on Thursday, according to French media.

One officer has been charged with rape, while three others have been charged with aggravated assault.

Police deny the allegations.

A number of arrests have been made through the week AP