Seven people die as tropical cyclone hits Mozambique

Trail of destruction after Cyclone Dineo made landfall on country's southern coast.

Cyclone Dineo made landfall in Mozambique on Wednesday NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Seven people have died in Mozambique after a tropical cyclone swept inland leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

According to officials the Cyclone Dineo made landfall on the country's southern coast late on Wednesday leaving thousands of homes destroyed, power lines downed and roads blocked.

In Inhambane - the worst hit province - emergency officials are reportedly providing food and tents to families in need after their homes were destroyed.

Humanitarian aid networks, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said they have been providing assistance in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The cyclone has since been downgraded to a tropical storm but the national weather service has issued warnings for continuing damaging winds and flooding.