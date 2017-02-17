White House denies plan to mobilise National Guard

The report claimed troops could be used to round up unauthorised immigrants.

The White House has firmly denied a report claiming Donald Trump's administration is considering using the National Guard to round up unauthorised immigrants.

The Associated Press said its reporters had seen a draft memo proposing the US President could mobilise as many as 100,000 National Guard troops in 11 US states.

The 11-page document called for "unprecedented militarisation of immigration enforcement" as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana, the AP said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer described the report as "100% false" and said the Department of Homeland Security had also rejected it.

Mr Spicer reportedly told reporters: "It is false. It is irresponsible to be saying this. There is no effort at all to ... utilise the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants."

He issued the denial a day after Mr Trump accused the media of false reporting at an extraordinary press conference on Thursday.

The president made no reference of the report as he spoke at the unveiling of a new plane at the Boeing South Carolina facility.

Speaking in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Mr Trump said the unveiling was a celebration of US engineering and jobs, which he vowed to protect by fining any company that sacked American workers and moved overseas.

The president also said the military was considering a "big order" of F-18 Super Hornets as part of his plans to build a military "so great that none will dare to challenge it" to achieve "peace through strength".

Mr Trump made the speech as he travelled from Washington to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida for the weekend.