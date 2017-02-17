North Korea vows to reject Kim Jong-nam post-mortem 

It comes as a woman arrested over the death claims she thought it was a TV prank.

Kim Jong-nam (left), the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was killed on Monday at Sepang airport. AP

North Korea has said it will "categorically reject" the results of a post-mortem on the estranged half-brother of leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korean ambassador Kang Chol said his nation's officials had been excluded from attending the body examination in Malaysia.

He demanded the body of Kim Jong-nam be released in a statement outside the Kuala Lumpur hospital where the post-mortem is being held.

The police reconstruction of Kim Jong-nam's killing was captured in grainy footage. APTN

Reconstructions have been held of the 46-year-old North Korean exile's killing at the city's Sepang international airport.

Mr Kim was apparently poisoned in a shopping area on Monday.

One of the two women arrested, along with a man, over the killing has reportedly claimed she thought she was taking part in a TV prank.

A crowd of people were seen taking part in the reconstruction at Sepang airport. APTN

Indonesia's national police chief Tito Karnavian said the Indonesian woman held, Siti Aisyah, had been paid to do stunts in the past in which she convinced men to close their eyes before spraying them with water.

"With the last target, Kim Jong-nam, allegedly there were dangerous materials in the sprayer," he said.

He said the 25-year-old was "not aware that it was an assassination attempt by alleged foreign agents".

CCTV emerged on Wednesday of one of the suspects at the airport.

Malaysian police are continuing to question the three suspects; Aisyah, another women who carried a Vietnamese passport, and a man they said is Aisyah's boyfriend.

Detectives are still looking for several more suspects.

The North Korean ambassador, Mr Kang, had condemned Malaysian officials over their handling of the testing on the victim's body.

"The Malaysian side forced the post-mortem without our permission and witnessing," he said.

"We will categorically reject the result of the post-mortem conducted unilaterally excluding our attendance."

A senior Malaysian official said the post mortem went ahead because North Korea did not submit a formal protest.