One person dead and 20 injured in Leuven on way to De Panne.

ITV News

One person has died and 20 others injured after a passenger train derailed in Leuven (Louvain) in Belgium.

The train was on its way to De Panne when it derailed, just outside the station.

It is unclear how the train came off the rails.

The Belgian prime minister, writing on Twitter, offered his condolences for the family of those involved, and said thank you to the emergency services.