Trump cites non-existent Sweden terror attack at rally

The US President was speaking to supporters at a rally in Melbourne, Florida.

Rally: Donald Trump addresses supporters at Florida event. AP

Donald Trump has left many people baffled after appearing to refer to a terror incident in Sweden on Friday night, except no such attack occurred.

The President told supporters of the need to "keep our country safe" during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday night, in which he talked about migration in Europe and linked it to past terror attacks in Germany, Paris and Nice.

"You look at what's happening last night [sic] in Sweden," the Republican told the crowds.

"They took in large numbers, they're having problems like they never thought possible."

Swedes were left scratching their heads over the remarks.

Former Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt tweeted: "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

Likewise one of the country's official Twitter accounts, controlled by a different citizen each week - and currently run by a school librarian - reacted with bafflement.

Helpfully though Sweden's Aftonbladet newspaper listed in English some events that did happened on Friday in Sweden, including a man being treated for severe burns, an avalanche warning and police chasing a drunken driver.

After listing citing terror attacks in Europe which did take place - in Germany, Paris, and Nice - Mr Trump continued with his message that a crack-down on migration would "keep our country safe".

"We've allowed thousands and thousands of people into our country, and there was no way to vet those people, there was no documentation, there was no nothing.

"So we're going to keep our country safe," Mr Trump told cheering supporters.

Some who heard the speech questioned if Mr Trump could have been referring to a suicide bombing in Sehwan in Pakistan which left at least 75 dead.