Suicide car bombing kills dozens in Somali capital

The marketplace blast comes just days after the country elected a new president.

A shopkeeper surveys the marketplace blast. AP

A blast from a suicide car bombing in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has killed 34 and wounded at least 53.

Sunday's marketplace blast comes just days after the country elected a new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

"I was staying in my shop when a car came in into the market and exploded. I saw more than 20 people lying on the ground.

"Most of them were dead and the market was totally destroyed," witness Abdulle Omar said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.