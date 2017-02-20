  • STV
Trump's Sweden attack comment was 'reference to Fox News story'

ITV

Donald Trump said "look what's happening in Sweden" during a rally on Saturday.

Donald Trump has been watching Fox News
Donald Trump has been watching Fox News

Donald Trump's ambiguous phrase "what's happening in Sweden" during a rally on Saturday was in fact a reference to a Fox News story, the President has claimed.

Mr Trump left people around the globe - not least several Swedes - scratching their heads after telling a Florida gathering "look what's happening last night in Sweden," as he alluded to past terror attacks in Europe.

The comment seemed to suggest something untoward had taken place in the Scandinavian country.

But no major ominous event, least of all a terrorist attack, had taken place in the country of 9.5 million people on Friday.

One of those left confused was former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, who tweeted: "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

Now Mr Trump has explained, via Twitter, that his remark was in reference to a Fox News news package about immigrants and Sweden.

Sweden experienced a relatively quiet news day on Friday
Sweden experienced a relatively quiet news day on Friday

Taking to social media, his preferred form of communication, the President said: "My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden."

Meanwhile, a White House spokeswoman said that Mr Trump had been talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general, not referring to a specific issue.

The President's original comments caused a stir across Sweden and social media in general, prompting hundreds of tweets and a local paper to publish a list of events which happened on Friday that appeared to have no connection to terrorist activity.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Catarina Axelsson said that the government wasn't aware of any "terror-linked major incidents."

In the media, newspaper Aftonbladet tabloid listed in English some events which had happened in Sweden on the Friday, including a man being treated for severe burns, an avalanche warning and police chasing a drunken driver.

'Nothing to see here,' Carl Bildt said
'Nothing to see here,' Carl Bildt said

Mr Trump may have been referring to a segment aired on Friday night on Fox News which reported Sweden had accepted more than 160,000 asylum-seekers last year, but that only 500 of the migrants had found jobs in the country.

The report, which was illustrated with video of broken windows and fires, went on to say that a surge in gun violence and rape had followed the influx of immigrants.

Sweden, which has a long reputation for welcoming refugees and migrants, had a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015.

The country has since cut back on the number it annually accepts.

Its most recent attack linked to extremism happened in the capital, Stockholm, in December 2010. An Iraqi-born Swede detonated two explosive devices, including one that killed him but no one else.

