Malaysia recalls ambassador over death of Kim Jong-un's brother

The move came after tensions over the investigation into the death of Kim Jong-nam.

The investigation into the death of Kim Jong-nam (l) is ongoing AP

Malaysia has recalled its ambassador to North Korea, with tensions over the investigation into the suspicious death of leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother boiling over.

The southeast Asian country had summoned North Korea's representative to Malaysia over disparaging comments he allegedly made about its probe into the death of Kim Jong-nam.

In a press conference, the ambassador insinuated the Malaysian government had "something to conceal".

Malaysia dismissed the claims as "baseless" and criticised attempts to "tarnish" its reputation.

A week on from Kim's death sudden death at Kuala Lumpur airport - where he is believed to have been poisoned - a number of arrests have been made, including those of female and male suspects.

Grainy video has now also emerged from the airport purportedly showing the moment Kim was attacked by two women last Monday.

But with tensions continuing to escalate between the two countries as the investigation continues, Malaysia has decided to recall its ambassador from North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.

The results of an autopsy into the death of Kim, the eldest son of previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, are yet to be published.

Kim Jong-nam's body is being held in Kuala Lumpur for an autopsy PA

Over the past week, a number of agencies and officials have thrown their weight behind speculation that North Korea orchestrated the death of Kim, once seen as a future leader of the country before dramatically falling out of favour.

Video footage has now emerged and been published by a Japanese newspaper which appears to show two women approach Kim from different directions as he stands at a ticket booth in the airport.

One of the women comes up behind him and appears to hold something over his mouth for a few seconds.

The women then turn and walk off in different directions.

Kim is later seen seeking out help from airport workers and security officials, before being led to an airport clinic.

A number of suspects are believed to have fled Malaysia AP

On Monday, however, with the investigation continuing, Malaysia's foreign ministry announced it was recalling its ambassador from North Korea "for consultation".

Meanwhile, the country has also summoned Kang Chol, North Korea's ambassador to Kuala Lumpur, "to seek an explanation on the accusations he made against the Government of Malaysia".

Kang said Malaysia may be "trying to conceal something" and that the autopsy on Kim was carried out "unilaterally and excluding our attendance".

Malaysia has since said it takes "very seriously" any attempts at tarnishing its reputation.