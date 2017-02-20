  • STV
Around 350,000 children trapped in Mosul as battle intensifies

ITV

A displaced Iraqi man carries a child in a refugee camp in December 2016.
Thousands of children are in danger as the Iraqi army resume their battle to liberate the western part of Mosul from the so-called Islamic State, a charity has warned.

Save the Children says an estimated 350,000 children are trapped in the besieged city as hundreds of troops rolled across the desert on Sunday.

Aram Shakaram from Save the Children said: "With this massive military operation, children are continuing to be trapped with their families.

"They have run out of supplies, they have run out of food, medicine and water."

A federal police officer stands inside a damaged house in Hamam al-Alil, Iraq.
The charity issued their warning after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally announced the offensive.

Hundreds of military vehicles are involved in the operation.

In a statement, Army Staff Lieutenant General Abdulamir Yarallah said elite Rapid Response units captured the villages of Athbah and Al-Lazzagah, which are situated immediately before Mosul airport.

The Iraq army released footage of targets being hit.
Forces could be seen firing artillery in Hamam al-Alil, which lies along the Tigris River, some nine mines from the southern parts of Mosul.

