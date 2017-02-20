Famine in South Sudan as one million close to starvation

The human suffering has been caused by the prolonged civil war in the country.

A mother holds her malnourished daughter in South Sudan, October 2016. AP

Famine has been declared in two areas of South Sudan following three-years of civil war and an entrenched economic crisis.

Some 100,000 people in Unity state are experiencing famine and it is feared it will spread further.

An estimated one million South Sudanese are on the brink of starvation, according to a report by South Sudan's government and three UN agencies.

The official classification on Monday highlights the human suffering caused by the prolonged conflict.

When does a food crisis become a famine?

Many of the displaced children in South Sudan are suffering from acute malnutrition. ITV News

According to the UN, a famine can only be declared when certain measures of death, malnutrition and hunger are met.

Due to its level of severity, a famine can only be classified when at least 20% of households in an area face extreme food shortages and a limited ability to cope.

The area must also have acute malnutrition rates that exceed 30%, and a death toll in excess of two persons per day, per 10,000 people.

UN: "Our worst fears have been realised"

Women stand outside a UN Refugee Agency in South Sudan. AP

However even as the announcement was declared, President Salva Kiir's government blocked food aid to some areas, according to UN officials.

Serge Tissot, head of the Food and Agriculture Organization in South Sudan, said: "Our worst fears have been realised."

He said the war has disrupted the otherwise fertile country and has caused civilians to rely on "whatever plants they can find and fish they can catch."

The report said 5.5 million - roughly 50% of South Sudan's population - are expected to be severely food insecure and at risk of dying in the coming months.

A UN tank guards a refugee camp in South Sudan. AP

They noted some three-quarters of the whole population in the country suffers from inadequate food.

Jeremy Hopkins, head of the UN children's agency in South Sudan, said if food aid does not reach children soon, "many of them will die".

Over 250,000 children are severely malnourished and are at high risk.

Tens of thousands of people have died and more than 3 million people displaced since civil war broke out in December 2013.

The UN has previously warned South Sudan is at risk of genocide.