US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Baghdad

Jim Mattis hoping to get an up-to-date assessment of the war effort in Iraq.

Jim Mattis arrived in Baghdad on Monday. AP

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has made an unannounced visit to Iraq.

Mr Mattis arrived in Baghdad on the day after US-backed Iraqi forces launched an operation to reclaim Mosul from the so-called Islamic State.

He said he was hoping to get an up-to-date assessment of the war effort.

It is believed his strategy review could lead to an additional deployment of US forces.

Iraqi forces celebrate as they hold an IS flag they captured inside Mosul University. AP

Mr Mattis, on his first visit to the country as Pentagon chief, is expected to face questions on President Trump's travel ban and for saying America should have seized Iraqi oil after the fall of Suddam Hussein in 2003.

During a speech in January, the President told CIA staff: "We should have kept the oil. But okay. Maybe you'll have another chance."

Iraqi soldiers help an elderly woman as she and her family flee the fighting in Mosul. AP

However Mr Mattis told reporters travelling with him: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil."

Mr Mattis is a retired Marine general who previously led American troops in Iraq.

He has previously questioned Donald Trump's travel ban, and sought exemptions for Iraqi troops who served alongside their US counterparts, including translators.