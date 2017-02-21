Five killed in Melbourne shopping centre plane crash

The plane reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from an airport nearby.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5330435135001-itv-stv-plane-australia.jpg" />

Five people have died after a small plane crashed into a shopping centrein the Australian city of Melbourne.

The plane reportedly suffered engine failure and crashed shortly after taking off from the small Essendon Airport, said Victoria state police assistant commissioner Stephen Leane.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m local time, about an hour before the shopping centre was due to open and there were no fatalities other than those aboard the aircraft, he added.

Police have not yet released information about the identity of thecasualties.

The plane had been bound for King Island in Bass Strait between the mainland and the southern island state of Tasmania.

A spokeswoman for Airservices Australia said flights in and out of Melbourne's main airport were unaffected.

Essendon Airport, which is used mainly by light aircraft, remainedclosed.The Australian Transport Safety Bureau have launched an investigation into the crash.