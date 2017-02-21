'Fire rainbow' phenomenon lights up sky over Singapore

Many people posted stunning photos on social media of the rare spectacle.

The fire rainbow above Singapore Chi Navarro

Residents in Singapore were treated to a truly unusual phenomenon, as a so-called fire rainbow lit up the sky in the city-state.

NASA says that fire rainbows are actually called circumhorizon arcs, which are created by a unique set of circumstances.

A spokesman said: "The sun must be at least 58 degrees high in a sky where cirrus clouds are present.

"Furthermore, the numerous, flat, hexagonal ice-crystals that compose the cirrus cloud must be aligned horizontally to properly refract sunlight like a single gigantic prism.

"Therefore, circumhorizon arcs are quite unusual to see."