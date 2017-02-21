Barcelona: Man held after driving gas lorry into traffic

The stolen lorry lost several butane gas tanks as the driver rammed into cars.

A man who drove a stolen butane gas lorry against traffic on a major road in Barcelona, ramming into cars along the way, has been stopped by police gunfire.

The man, a Swedish citizen, was arrested and is being questioned after speeding dangerously down a motorway near the northeastern Spanish city's harbour.

A regional police spokeswoman said injuries could not be ruled out because the lorry lost several butane gas tanks as the man tried to escape at around 11am local time.

She said no one was wounded from the police gunshots that forced him to a standstill.

Several cars were hit during the attempted escape, she said, adding that the lorry had been stolen earlier in the day in a nearby district.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, she said a full investigation into the incident has begun and police were not ruling out any theories.

Spain has kept its national security alert to one step below maximum since July 2015.